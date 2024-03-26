Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock remained flat at $41.61 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

