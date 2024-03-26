Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,084. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

