Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.29. 1,205,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,654. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.32 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

