Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.0% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $526.15. The company had a trading volume of 374,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,824. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $364.88 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.45 and its 200 day moving average is $468.55.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

