Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.62. 23,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,118. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.52. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $202.63.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.