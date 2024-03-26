Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Lifted by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 3.9% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.41. 7,949,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

