Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 7.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $50,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,949,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

