Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
