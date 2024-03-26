Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS remained flat at $59.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

