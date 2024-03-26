Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 18.3% of WJ Interests LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WJ Interests LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $28,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 513,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.64. 1,367,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.13. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.