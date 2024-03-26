Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $124,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV opened at $160.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $161.73. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

