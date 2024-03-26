Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.80. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,539 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,083. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.