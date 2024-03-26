Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $965.00

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $965.00 and last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $965.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,019.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 116,896.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,965,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 219,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 60.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Venator Materials by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

