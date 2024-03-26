Verge Reaches Market Cap of $105.39 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $105.39 million and $9.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,834.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.45 or 0.00690851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00127972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00198388 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00127424 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.