VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $1.70 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

VerifyMe Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.42 on Friday. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VerifyMe by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the first quarter worth $383,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VerifyMe by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

