VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $185.19 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.19 and its 200 day moving average is $202.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,661,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,661,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,782 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

