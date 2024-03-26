Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded to Neutral by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

