Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0596 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $15,836.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,342.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.62 or 0.00680408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00133764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00046078 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00196077 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00127600 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,021,985 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

