Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.99 and last traded at $85.73. Approximately 3,158,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,355,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

