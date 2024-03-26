Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,691 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Viavi Solutions worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,558,000 after purchasing an additional 424,564 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,599 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

