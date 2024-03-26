Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

NASDAQ VKTX traded up $15.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.70. 14,623,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,869. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -92.98 and a beta of 1.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

