Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $138.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $116.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

VKTX traded up $14.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,985,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,471. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -91.72 and a beta of 1.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

