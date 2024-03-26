Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Down 6.1%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.71. 2,485,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,717,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.08.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

