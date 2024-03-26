Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Down 3.3%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.05. 1,312,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,462,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

