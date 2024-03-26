Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $44,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.16. 1,226,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,064. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,883 shares of company stock worth $3,100,837. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.