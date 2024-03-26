Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,794 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $72.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

