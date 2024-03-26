Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.22.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,151,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 497,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,542,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

