Vitro Diagnostics (VODG) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vitro Diagnostics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vitro Diagnostics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitro Diagnostics Competitors 1444 4605 11827 197 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 100.28%. Given Vitro Diagnostics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vitro Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vitro Diagnostics $1.76 million -$5.36 million -0.24 Vitro Diagnostics Competitors $584.45 million -$31.29 million 7.36

Vitro Diagnostics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vitro Diagnostics. Vitro Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitro Diagnostics -474.01% -1,020.38% -105.94% Vitro Diagnostics Competitors -3,982.59% -166.36% -44.48%

Summary

Vitro Diagnostics competitors beat Vitro Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

