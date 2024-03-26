Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 137.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of VYGR opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

