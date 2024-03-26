W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after buying an additional 540,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $2,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,725. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $78.24.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

