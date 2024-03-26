W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Reduced by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 540,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $2,267,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. 103,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,780. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

