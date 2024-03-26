Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Shares of Waldencast stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in Waldencast during the fourth quarter valued at $224,278,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,436,000 after purchasing an additional 674,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

