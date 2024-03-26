Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,096 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 2.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

