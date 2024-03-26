Wanchain Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $65.45 million and $5.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00027493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,774,678 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

