Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,078 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after buying an additional 4,275,994 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

