Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %
WASH stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.80. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 79.72%.
Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.
