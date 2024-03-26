WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.800-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 392,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,659. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 373.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile



WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

