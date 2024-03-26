WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.890-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 392,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.81. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 373.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

