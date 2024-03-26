WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.89-1.91 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 373.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

