Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASO. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.8 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after acquiring an additional 80,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

