Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $809.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 801,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 545,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,364,141 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

