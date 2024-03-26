Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WidePoint (WYY)

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN: WYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2024 – WidePoint is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 19,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,933. WidePoint Co. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

