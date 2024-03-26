Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Raised to $14.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

NYSE WU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,998. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Western Union by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Western Union by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

