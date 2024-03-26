WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Get WestRock alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WRK

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.