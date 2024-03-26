WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 885,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405,648 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $36,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 198.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. 1,167,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,487. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

