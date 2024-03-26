WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in WEX by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in WEX by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $234.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $239.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $2,890,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,230,615.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,708,896 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

