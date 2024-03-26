Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.52. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

