Willdan Group’s (WLDN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.48 million, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

