Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.06.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $311.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $317.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

