Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 34,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.71. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 179.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 43,682 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 934.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 91,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.